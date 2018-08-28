Advanced search

Rowe and White score goals as Seaton Town U15s defeat Brixington Blues

PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 January 2019

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (16). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (16). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Archant

Seaton Under-15s were 2-0 winners when they met Brixington Blues in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (14). Picture: Sarah McCabeBrixington Blues v Seaton U15's (14). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Brixington made the brighter start, but Seaton defended well and Sammie Walker, who stepped forward to keep goal in the absence of the team’s regular glovesman, did exceptionally well.

Half-time arrived with the game still to see its first goal. After the break it was Seaton who made the sharper start, and they took the lead when Matt Rowe’s powerfully hit free-kick was spilled by the Blues goalkeeper and ended up in the back of the net!

The lead was doubled when Finn Hourahan weaved his way down the wing before crossing and Jack White applied a clinical finish.

Seaton boss Craig White said: “I am super proud of the team. That’s a season’s double now over a good Brixington Blues side and our lads can be very pleased with their efforts and their continuing development. As for a Man of the Match award – it has to go to the whole team as they all played their part.”

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (15). Picture: Sarah McCabeBrixington Blues v Seaton U15's (15). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (12). Picture: Sarah McCabeBrixington Blues v Seaton U15's (12). Picture: Sarah McCabe

