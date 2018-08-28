Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Saturday football and rugby round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:05 12 January 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

There were wins for Honiton RFC, Axminster Town, Feniton, Colyton, Dunkeswell Rovers and a 10th straight success for Ottery St Mary on the second Saturday of 2019.

A Tony Pinder saw Axminster Town back to winning ways as the Tigers won 1-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

There’s no change at the top of the Eastern Division with the Tigers still second behind leaders Stoke Gabriel who were 4-1 home winners over University.

Beer Albion bagged an East Devon Senior Cup semi-final berth thanks to a 1-0 win over Clyst Valley. Upottery could not join them however, as they were edged out on the artificial surface at Exwick Villa, going down 2-1 to the Exeter side.

In the Macron Devon and Exeter League, Feniton won the East Devon derby, beating Seaton Town 1-0 at Acland Park and Colyton beat Lyme Regis 3-1 in another top flight game.

In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves won 3-2 at home to Bow AAC.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary made it 10 straight wins and moved five points clear at the top of Division Three of the Macron League after their 4-0 Washbrook Meadow win over Tedburn St Mary. Also in Division Three, Otterton defeated Sandford 3-1. Beer Albion Reserves shared four goals with hosts Clyst Valley Reserves while Axmouth United lost 3-0 at Winchester.

In Division Four, bottom side Millwey Rise bagged a big point in a 1-1 draw at home to Feniton Reserves. In the same section, Lyme Regis lost 2-1 at Topsham where they faced Alphington Thirds.

There were some big results in Division Six where Cranbrook, who had only won their first home game of the season, seven days before, defeated Starcross Generals 6-0 at their temporary home of Broadclyst.

Dunkeswell Rovers’ wonderful season continues as they were 3-0 winners of their derby game at Awliscombe. However, there was another surprise defeat for Upottery Reserves, who were beaten 6-3 at home by Central.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were edged out by the odd goal in seven when they went down at Amory Green Rovers.

RUGBY

Honiton stay very much in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon title race after they won 57-3 at Hayle.

The Lacemen are now second in the table just a point behind leaders Bude who won at Lanner whilst the other two of the teams seemingly in a four-way-title-scrap, Penryn and Plymstock Albion Oaks, won at Topsham and Withycombe respectively.

Most Read

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

New maths teaching system adds up to “staggering” success at Cranbrook Education Campus

Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Saturday football and rugby round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Feniton U18s net super sponsorship

Feniton Under-18s wearing their new tracksuits which have been purchased thanks to generous sponsorship from Pullen and Symes Opticians of Ottery St Mary and Exeter. Picture FENITON U18S

Colyton, Feniton and Beer Albion all in home action

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Police car stuck in Whimple

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown

Cranbrook allotments look set to open in time for Spring planting season

Cranbrook gardeners can start planning their crops. Picture: Kim Stoddart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists