Saturday football and rugby round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

There were wins for Honiton RFC, Axminster Town, Feniton, Colyton, Dunkeswell Rovers and a 10th straight success for Ottery St Mary on the second Saturday of 2019.

A Tony Pinder saw Axminster Town back to winning ways as the Tigers won 1-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

There’s no change at the top of the Eastern Division with the Tigers still second behind leaders Stoke Gabriel who were 4-1 home winners over University.

Beer Albion bagged an East Devon Senior Cup semi-final berth thanks to a 1-0 win over Clyst Valley. Upottery could not join them however, as they were edged out on the artificial surface at Exwick Villa, going down 2-1 to the Exeter side.

In the Macron Devon and Exeter League, Feniton won the East Devon derby, beating Seaton Town 1-0 at Acland Park and Colyton beat Lyme Regis 3-1 in another top flight game.

In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves won 3-2 at home to Bow AAC.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary made it 10 straight wins and moved five points clear at the top of Division Three of the Macron League after their 4-0 Washbrook Meadow win over Tedburn St Mary. Also in Division Three, Otterton defeated Sandford 3-1. Beer Albion Reserves shared four goals with hosts Clyst Valley Reserves while Axmouth United lost 3-0 at Winchester.

In Division Four, bottom side Millwey Rise bagged a big point in a 1-1 draw at home to Feniton Reserves. In the same section, Lyme Regis lost 2-1 at Topsham where they faced Alphington Thirds.

There were some big results in Division Six where Cranbrook, who had only won their first home game of the season, seven days before, defeated Starcross Generals 6-0 at their temporary home of Broadclyst.

Dunkeswell Rovers’ wonderful season continues as they were 3-0 winners of their derby game at Awliscombe. However, there was another surprise defeat for Upottery Reserves, who were beaten 6-3 at home by Central.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were edged out by the odd goal in seven when they went down at Amory Green Rovers.

RUGBY

Honiton stay very much in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon title race after they won 57-3 at Hayle.

The Lacemen are now second in the table just a point behind leaders Bude who won at Lanner whilst the other two of the teams seemingly in a four-way-title-scrap, Penryn and Plymstock Albion Oaks, won at Topsham and Withycombe respectively.