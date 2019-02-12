Advanced search

Saturday night football round-up: Axminster Town win away /Honiton Town beaten / Beer and Feniton share the spoils

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 23 February 2019

Football

Football

Archant

Axminster Town were 3-0 winners, with Luke Finn (2) and Ben Allen, the scorers, as they visited Liverton United in their first South West Peninsula League Eastern Division outing for four weeks.

In another Eastern Division game, Honiton Town went down 4-2 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

In Macron League football the big local derby in terms of the Premier Division between Beer Albion and Feniton ended all square at 1-1.

Upottery went down 3-0 at home to Heavitree United, but there was a fine 5-0 success at home for Colyton with Okehampton Argyle the beaten side.

In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves went down 3-2 to Crediton United Reserves in what was an entertaining contest at Tiger Way.

In Division Three there was a 1-0 home win for Axmouth United against North Tawton. Beer Albion Reserves, 4-3 winners a week before against table topping Ottery St Mary, went down 3-2 at Sandford Reserves

In Division Four, Feniton Reserves were beaten 5-0 at home by Halwill Reserves.

In Division Five Awliscombe were beaten 3-2 at home by Starcross Generals and that was also the score that Cranbrook lost by on their visit to Westexe Park Rangers in Tiverton.

In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves won their home meeting with Silverton 7-1 and, in the same section, Offwell Rangers were edged out 2-1 at Willand XI.

In Division Eight, Honiton Town third suffered a heavy 9-0 defeat at home to Chagford. In the same section, Millwey Rise Reserves drew 1-1 at Tedburn St Mary Reserves.

