Saturday sporting round-up of local football and rugby

There were mixed fortunes for our local teams playing football and rugby on the penultimate Saturday of September with Honiton Town knocked out of their league cup, but Honiton RFC claimed a second league win. There were also good wins for Upottery and Feniton in Macron League football.

FOOTBALL

Honiton Town could not emulate their stunning midweek form when they knocked Southern League side Barnstaple Town out of the Devon Bowl in a dramatic penalty shoot-out as they became only the second team to lose to Plymouth Marjons this season, going down 4-2 to the students in a Walter C Parsons Cup tie in Plymouth.

Indeed, it was a sorry Saturday all-round in terms of the three East Devon teams playing at this level for Sidmouth Town went out of the same cup competition, beaten 3-1 after extra-time by Dartmouth United - who the Vikings meet again on Wednesday night in a Devon St Lukes Bowls tie.

Axminster Town were in league action and the Tigers were beaten 4-2 by visiting Bovey Tracey.

In Macron Devon & Exeter League football, Upottery served up the day's most 'eye-catching' result as they won 4-3 at Premier Division table-topping Lyme Regis.

Feniton were 2-0 home winners over Sidmouth Town Reserves, a result that sees Fenny up to third while the Town second team not sit third bottom having banked just three points from seven outings so far this league season.

In other top flight action, Seaton Town shared six goals with visiting Chagford while Beer Albion were 3-1 Furzebrake victors over Hatherleigh Town.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves suffered a fifth straight defeat when beaten 5-3 by Heavitree United Reserves.

Beer Reserves suffered their first defeat of the Division Two season, going down 5-1 at table-topping Elmore Reserves.

Axmouth United returned from their Division Three visit to North Tawton with a point from a 1-1 draw, but Upottery Reserves remain rooted to the bottom of the Division Three tables after a 6-0 Glebe Park defeat at home to Winkleigh.

In Division Four Cranbrook were 3-2 winners at Feniton Reserves and there was a 3-1 home success in the same division for Millwey Rise who defeated St Martins Reserves at Cloakham Lawns.

In Division Five, Farway United were 1-0 winners at East Budleigh Reserves, but there was a 3-12 defeat for Awliscombe at Exeter United.

In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves lost 4-3 at home to Chagford.

RUGBY

Honiton claimed a second successive Western Counties West win as they defeated Tiverton 25-17 at Allhallows.

Sidmouth Chiefs went down 26-9 and that's three straight defeats now for the Blackmore men, three games into the new Tribute South West One season.

Exmouth had a good day though as they defeated Maidenhead 32-30 and so, three games into the sason, the Cockles head the South West premier table.

Withycombe are still 100 per cent, two games into the new Devon One campaign after they beat Old Technicians 24-8 at Raleigh Park