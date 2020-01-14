Saunders stars as Feniton ladies win well against St Agnes

Feniton ladies share top spot in the South West Regional Women's Football League with Plymouth Argyle after they defeated St Agnes 5-1.

Feniton, who began the day sitting just below St Agnes, fell behind but came back well to be all square at half-time.

It was a superb run from Jess Saunders that set up Brit Harris to fire Feniton level.

In the second half, Feniton edged ahead thanks to a shot from the edge of the area by Kate Finch and they went 3-1 up when Gemma Aspinal headed home an Abi Breban corner.

Feniton's fourth goal saw Nia Owen set up the chance for Stef Churchill Matthews to score and the same players combined for the final goal with Churchill Matthews responsible for the assist with Owen the goal scorer.

Jess Saunders was named the Feniton Player of the Match.