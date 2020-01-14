Advanced search

Saunders stars as Feniton ladies win well against St Agnes

PUBLISHED: 12:55 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 14 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Feniton ladies share top spot in the South West Regional Women's Football League with Plymouth Argyle after they defeated St Agnes 5-1.

Feniton, who began the day sitting just below St Agnes, fell behind but came back well to be all square at half-time.

It was a superb run from Jess Saunders that set up Brit Harris to fire Feniton level.

In the second half, Feniton edged ahead thanks to a shot from the edge of the area by Kate Finch and they went 3-1 up when Gemma Aspinal headed home an Abi Breban corner.

Feniton's fourth goal saw Nia Owen set up the chance for Stef Churchill Matthews to score and the same players combined for the final goal with Churchill Matthews responsible for the assist with Owen the goal scorer.

Jess Saunders was named the Feniton Player of the Match.

Most Read

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Honiton made to rue missed chances as they draw at home to Torrington

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Most Read

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Honiton made to rue missed chances as they draw at home to Torrington

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Taunton all set for Portman Cup Saturday Meeting

Horse racing generic picture

Lyme Regis Seniors’s Stableford success for David Chambers

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Saunders stars as Feniton ladies win well against St Agnes

Football on pitch

Lacemen suffer the ‘hump’ as last-gasp woe sees Wadebridge Camels win

The Honiton players shaking hands with the Tiverton team after the game. Picture: Jeremy Rice

Gut wrenching defeat for the Ton against fourth placed Wadebridge Camels

The Honiton players shaking hands with the Tiverton team after the game. Picture: Jeremy Rice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists