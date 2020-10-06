Scadden brace as Tigers Reserves roar to victory at Ottery

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC Archant

Axminster Town Reserves top the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East table after a 4-2 success at Ottery St Mary.

Before a ball was kicked this season many local football ‘pundits’ suggested that the title in this division would be battled out by the Tigers second string and the Ottery Reserves.

However, it was the Tigers’ who made a big statement of intent with regard to their all-round performance and they won the game with something to spare, thanks to goals from Dan Scadden (2), Jamie Girton and Tom Edwards.

Speaking after the game, Town boss Dan Prettejohn said: “If anything, the score line flattered them. They got a late second and, had we had our finishing boots on, we’d have notched a few more.”

On the performance in greater detail, the Tigers boss added: “I was pleased that we look to be shaking ourselves out of a lethargy that has been apparent since the pre-season period when we were flying.

“Last week against Millwey we had no cutting edge and that returned, to a degree, at Ottery, but we can play much better still, and I want us to!”

Town Reserves are back in action tomorrow (Thursday) when they entertain Sidmouth Town thirds under the Tiger Way floodlights.

They’ll again be without Charlie Wilson following his red card against Millwey Rise.

Prettejohn says: “It’ll be another good test for, as with all midweek games, you’re never too sure about the strength of an opposition third team. That said, we have a good squad now and I am confident we are a match for anyone at this level.”

The game against Sidmouth Town thirds sees the top two in the table go head-to-head. Both teams are unbeaten so far this season. Kick-off at Tiger Way is at 7.30pm.