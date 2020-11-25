Season so far for Upottery

Action from the Upottery 5-0 Glebe Park defeat to Colyton. Picture UPOTTERY FC Archant

Signs of improvement

Upottery first-team have only played three games so far this season in the Devon and Exeter League Premier Division.

In a frustrating start to the campaign, one game was cancelled due to the weather, two because of Coronavirus issues, and one away game rearranged as the opposition pitch was not ready.

Unfortunately, Upottery are yet to pick up any points, but things were beginning to improve before this latest lockdown.

New signing Dan Broom is still waiting to make his debut, Ash Munt is available after injury and Blake Freemantle returns after missing the 5-0 defeat to Colyton.

Although the game against Colyton brought Upottery’s heaviest defeat, there were definitely periods of play that saw huge signs of improvement, and promising signs for the future with five teenagers in the starting line-up.

The youngsters are being thrown in at the deep end and there are also players stepping up from the second team.

Every player is battling hard and the club believes there is now a good foundation to build on.

Considering Upottery have pretty much had to start from scratch this year, just the fact that they are able to field two teams on a Saturday afternoon is an accomplishment.

Tim Huxley, who has taken on the role of second-team manager has been a huge help.

It is a very challenging time for the club, after their successes of recent years, but hopefully the players realise it is going to be a long-term project.

The club ethos at the moment is to stick with the hard work, and it will start to pay off eventually.

The long injury list should be starting to ease and one good thing about the lockdown period is that Upottery are still actively looking for a few new players to help provide depth and strength to the squad.

This, in turn, will strengthen the second-team, and hopefully the results will follow.

Upottery’s first game after the restart, assuming football is allowed to start playing again immediately after lockdown eases, will be away against Sidmouth, who sit just below them in the table on goal difference.

The ingredients are set for a massive game for two teams who will be looking to get their first points of the season.