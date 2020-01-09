Seaton start 2020 with big defeat while Farway United lose in their first league game for four months

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Seaton Town started 2020 on the wrong foot when they were beaten 7-1 at home by Cronies.

The visitors had six different scores on a day to forget for Seaton with Lewis Cottam's goal a small consolation for the home side.

Tiernan West scored a brace while Michael Benyon, James Fanson, Peter Grover and substitutes Rian Antat and Aidan Barrett all netted.

Seaton's opponents are one of the league's top teams and their sixth-placed position is not very reflective of their ability given they have played at least two games fewer than the team's around them.

They are now 10 points ahead of Seaton who are in 11th place on 11 points. Up next, Seaton travel to 10th placed Chagford on Saturday.

In Divsion Three, Axmouth United suffered their fourth league defeat of the season against Westexe Park Rangers. Lee Dixon showed more of a scoring touch than his famous namesake when he scored one of his side's goals. Shellby Butler and George Harvey completed the day's scoring.

The result leaves Axmouth in 11th, just two places above the bottom. They will look to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Lyme Regis Reserves.

Westexe's next opponents are Dunkeswell Rovers who were narrow 2-1 winners away at North Tawton. Tom Cligg and Max McKeown scored the goals for the away side. They are one of the team's pushing for a promotion place, a feat especially impressive considering they have played just one home game this season.

In Farway United's first Division Five match since September 28, it was a losing return to action as they were defeated 3-0 away at Exmouth Rovers. Matt Cousins scored a brace whilst Joel Rendall scored the final goal.

Having played a considerably fewer number of games, Farway currently find themselves in 11th place, just two places above the bottom.

They will look to host their first game of the year on Saturday when they welcome Bravehearts.

In the same division, Awliscombe were also defeated 3-0 but they lost away at Royal Oak.

The hosts, who are second in the table, picked up their seventh win of the season whilst Awliscombe were condemned to their fourth defeat of the campaign. Awliscombe play East Budleigh 2nds at home on Saturday.