Seaton Town edged out in five goal meeting with Colyton

PUBLISHED: 09:12 30 September 2020

Seaton Town were beaten by the odd goal in five when they entertained Colyton in a Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East meeting at Colyford Road.

In an eventful game that saw two Town players - Reece Vest-Edwards and Lewis Cottam scored the Seaton goals and the home side also picked up a couple of yellow cards with goal scorer Cottam and David Goodhew falling foul of the match official.

Johndrick Gangoso, Jack Richards and Callum Somers scored the goals for the winners.

This Saturday (October 3), Seaton travel to Dawlish United while Colyton have home advantage for their meeting with Sidmouth Town Reserves.

