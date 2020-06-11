Seaton Town looking to recruit a first team coach or player-coach

Seaton Town Football Club are currently looking to recruit a firs team coach for the 2020/21 campaign.

The club would like the new coach to work closely with the current management of the team who play in the Macron Devon & Exeter league premier Division.

The ideal applicant will have relevant coaching/managerial experience although Town would welcome applicants from those whom have played at a senior level and/or have a desire to move into coaching.

Indeed, a player-coach role would also be considered for the right candidate.

For more information call Seaton Town Football Club first team manager James Govier on 07850 493532 or message him via the club’s Facebook page.