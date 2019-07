Shute Priamary School footballers impress

Shute Primary School football team who defeated Kilmington 4-2 in an entertaining match. Picture SHUTE PRIMARY SCHOOL. Archant

Children from Shute Primary school took part in a football match against Kilmington Primary on the final Wednesday of June.

Shute came out on top, winning the match 4-2.

Head of School, Mr Germscheid said: 'The children loved playing and it was fantastic to see their team spirit, cooperation and skills on display."