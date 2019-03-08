Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Preview

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN Archant

Ahead of Sidmouth Town hosting Axminster Town on Wednesday night, here's a preview of everything you need to know going into the game.

Axminster Town will kick start their league season tonight when they take-on Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division

It will be a return to Sidmouth for Axminster's Josh Stunell who previously managed the Vikings before leaving in the summer of 2018.

TEAM NEWS

The Tigers are without Connor Swingler who has a broken wrist, apart from that the squad is fully fit.

FORM

Sidmouth began life in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East with a rocky start as they lost their opening game against Torpoint Atheltic 7-3.

The result means they are 17th in the table with Crediton United, Plymouth Marjons and Torridgeside below them.

Axminster is one of two teams not to have played a league fixture yet this season alongside Elburton Villa.

In pre-season, their form was good as they won three, drew one and lost two. A 6-1 away at Beer Albion was a particular highlight.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Axminster was triumphant in both meetings between the pair in last season's now defunct Division One East league.

The first game came early in the season at Axminster with the hosts taking all three points with a 1-0 win.

The reverse fixture was in April and while Sidmouth did manage to find the back of the net, they lost the game 3-1.

MATCH TIME

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 14. Follow @eastdevonsport for live updates and check www.midweekherald.co.uk for a full match report.