Sladen stars as five-star Millwey Rise see off Hemyock

After striving so hard during the past couple of weeks, Millwey Rise found some real form and, even a ‘swagger’, as they comfortably despatched visiting Hemyock, beating the Mid Devon side 5-0 in a Macron League Division Four meeting, writes Dick Sturch.

A big feature of a terrific all-round team display was, once again, a wonderful combined contribution from the younger members of the team!

Indeed, it was one of the younger players, 16-year-old Oscar Sladen, who ran the Hemyock defence ragged in his Man of the Match display!

It was not all plain-sailing though, and Millwey did get off to something of a ‘shaky start’ when, inside five minutes, first their crossbar was rattled with a powerful volley and then they lost the services of midfield Sam Turner to an ankle injury with Darren Whitehouse summoned from the bench to take over.

Millwey grew into the game, but they did have another ‘let-off’ when a speculative lob, dropped onto their crossbar before, on 25 minutes, the deadlock was broken courtesy of a well-struck volley from Darren Whitehouse.

Brad Conway saw an effort tipped over, but, it was no more than Rise deserved when, before the break, the lively Sladen finished with aplomb with the ‘assist’ down to Stuart King.

Millwey began the second period on the front foot and a King volley was blocked on the line. At the other end of the pitch, Hemyock were denied by an outstanding save from young keeper Tommy Donnan.

Brad Conway was replaced by Alex Rockett, who was making a welcome return after several weeks out with a back injury and glovesman Donnan made another spectacular save before, in the 73rd minute Whitehouse dished up a diving header to net a cross from King.

Whitehouse then gave way to Chris Pritchard before young Ben Webb smashed the ball home from a 25- yard free-kick to make it 4-0.

Two minutes from time Ty Allen dribbled his way into the penalty area before unselfishly laying the ball off to Chris Pritchard who steered it home for his first ever goal for the seniors.

This was a great result for Millwey and nothing more than they deserved with their spirited display.

Oscar Sladen showed an ability that belied his age and young Ben Webb impressed in the back four in what was, overall, an outstanding performance by the ‘Rise’.

The final Saturday of March sees Alphington thirds provide the Cloakham opposition (3pm).

