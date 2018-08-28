Sluman at the double as Upottery Reserves suffer surprise defeat

Upottery Reserves suffered a huge surprise when they lost their Macron League Division Five visit to Starcross Generals, going down 5-3 to the South Devon side.

What made the result such a surprise was that not only were Upottery being beaten for only the second time in their league campaign, but basement side Starcross Generals had gone into the game without a win to their name this season.

There was little indication of what was to come when Upottery took the lead with Dean Sluman netting with a header.

The lead was then doubled when a superb cross from Harry Leisk was turned home by Cody Tratt-Skinner.

There were chances at both ends of the pitch before the home side halved the deficit in first-half added time.

Two goals in the as many early second half minutes stunned Upottery. They did manfully try and regain a foothold in the contest, but, to give credit where it is due, the home side had their tactics spot on!

Try as they did to find a way back into the game, Upottery were unable to add to their two goal tally and they shipped two further goals. They did net a late third with Sluman scoring his second of the game, but the full-time whistle blew leaving Upottery well beaten.

The Upottery Man of the Match was shared between Jamie Westwood and Dean Sluman.

Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor was philosophical after the game when he said: “It is obviously disappointing that we have lost and, indeed, been knocked off the top of the table. Now the key is to make sure we respond well.

“Without wishing to make excuses, we did travel to the game with only 12 and, following the festivities, the lads were a little out of shape and fresh legs could have made a difference.

“We should have more coming back to the squad in the next week or two and hopefully some new signings too, which will give us a new dimension, and depth to the squad.”

On Saturday (January 12), Upottery Reserves entertain Central at Glebe Park (2.15pm).