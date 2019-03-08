Small double as Hippos warm up for derby at Axminster with five-star show

Ash Small nets the first of his brace in the Honiton Town 5-1 win at Plymouth Marjons. The Hippos' are in East Devon derby action on Wednesday night when they travel to Tiger Way to face Axminster Town. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town head into Wednesday night's East Devon derby at Tiger Way, Axminster, in buoyant mood following a second successive success, Saturday's 5-1 win at Plymouth Marjon.

What's more, the Hippos' will take on Axminster Town as East Devon's top side in the South West Peninsula League Premier East table.

Ash Small, who led the front line superbly all game, fired Town into a 19th minute lead and 10 minutes before the break the score was doubled when the lively Knox crossed for Small to guide the ball up and over the students' glovesman.

Knox then got the goal his first half shift deserved to send the Hippos into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead.

The second half was not a minute old when the home side scored the game's fourth goal, netting with a header that gave Town goalkeeper Luke Ashford no chance of keeping out.

The Hippos were soon back onto the front foot and the three goal margin was back in place by the 70th minute. Shortly before, Town boss Aarron Doble summoned Ben Ede and Tom Perryman from the bench an, after the home side had been reduced to 10 men following a red card, a free-kick some 25-yards out was arrowed into the top corner of the net by Ede. Connor Flanagan was the third and final change from the bench and Town continued to dominate the contest, deservedly bagging a fifth goal late on with Harry Leisk the scorer.

This was a competent all-round performance from a Town side that, with a back four of Harry Leisk, Martyn Hancock, Eliot Dyer and Blake Freemantle, looked organised in defence, creative in midfield, where Joe Dixon, Liam Dingle, Chris Long and teenager Billy Knox did their work and sharp up front where Ash Small and Cody Skinner ran the students back line a merry dance all afternoon.

The win in Plymouth lifts the Hippos to 12th in the table and that's one place better off than Wednesday night hosts Axminster Town who suffered a sixth defeat in eight outings when beaten 3-2 at Stoke Gabriel on Saturday and who have not been able to keep a clean sheet since August.

Honiton Town are also at home on Saturday (October 19) when they entertain Elburton Villa at Mountbatten Park (3pm).