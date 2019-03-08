Hippos share the goals as they overcome Stoke Gabriel

Honiton Town enjoyed three different goalscorers as they defeated Stoke Gabriel 3-1 in the South West Peninsula League Premier East division.

Owen McCreadie Taylor opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Harry Leisk grabbed another in the 21st.

Right back Lewis Couch scored his team's only second-half goal to confirm the three points.

Stoke Gabriel arrived at Mountbatten Park having changed their manager during the week.

Sitting bottom with nine defeats from nine, a raft of new signings alongside the incoming manager was grounds for a change in fortune.

Their luck was not in, however, as, within the opening ten minutes, the Stoke Gabriel goalkeeper's attempted pass was interecepted by McCreadie Taylor.

The striker showed a turn of pace before slotting the ball home.

It was another keeper mistake that allowed Honiton to score their second. His positioning allowed Harry Leisk to lob him from 40 yards, evading the defender, who had desperately tried to scramble back and clear.

Stoke Gabriel did pull one back in the 38th minute from the spot.

An infringement on the edge of the box was deemed to be inside by the referee, in agreement with his linesmen.

The goal lifted Stoke Gabriel and in the opening periods of the second half they were pushing for the equaliser.

The constant pressure was creating mistakes in the Honiton defence but it stood firm and kept the attackers out.

Manager Aaron Doble rotated the pack around the 75th minute mark as he brought Tom Perryman and Liam Dingle into the fray.

The changes worked as, shortly after, Lewis Couch scored a free kick in the 78th minute and restored Honiton's two goal cushion. The game ended at 3-1 and awarded the Hippos their third win of the season.

The victory leaves them in 12th place in the table, level on points with three other teams.

The Hippos now switch their attention to the cup competitions.

At the time of writing, they have yet to play Barnstaple Town in the Devon St Lukes cup on Tuesday, September 15.

On Saturday, they travel to Plymouth Marjons to compete in the Walter C Parson League Cup.