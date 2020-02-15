Advanced search

Storm Dennis wipes out local sport on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 11:37 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 15 February 2020

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Storm Dennis had a massive impact on the local sporting action on the third Saturday of February, wiping out football for Honiton Town, Axminster Town and all the locals clubs set to contest Macron League games and there was a clean sweep of washouts in local rugby.

Honiton Town's visit to Bovey Tracey, Sidmouth Town's trip to Millbrook and the Axminster Town, Tiger Way meeting with Ivybridge Town, all met a 'stormy' end! Indeed, the South West Peninsula League tweeted that it was the first time in two years that there had been a complete 'across the board washout' of a matchday!

The Macron Devon and Exeter League did not escape and, by late Saturday morning,

all but one of the 57 Macron Devon & Exeter League matches had been washed out - the one remaining game being the Division Seven meeting between Okehampton Argyle Reserves and Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves.

In rugby, Honiton's Western Counties meeting with Cullompton was called off as was Sidmouth's South West One West visit to Newton Abbot, Exmouth's South West Premier game against Bracknell and the Devon One match for Withycombe who were due to be in action against Tamar Saracens.

