Storm Eric bites into local sporting schedule on another February ‘soggy Saturday’

PUBLISHED: 12:12 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 09 February 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Storm Eric has done its best to blow (and soak) away much of the local sporting programme on the second Saturday of February, certainly in terms of local football.

There’s rugby at Allhallows, Honiton, with the Lacemen 2nd XV in action against Exeter Engineers (2.30pm).

Back to football and three of the days four Devon Senior Cup quarter-final ties and also some of the Devon Intermediate Cup ties – including Dunkeswell Rovers trip to Appledore Lions were hit, and so, under league rules, that will switch to the temporary Dunkeswell Rovers home at Hemyock FC for next Saturday (February 16).

For the second week running the Macron Devon and Exeter League fixture list has been savaged – the first Saturday of February saw just six games played and it is highly likely it will be a similar soggy story this matchday!

Ottery St Mary, for the second Saturday running, have been unable to seek a 13th straight win as their Macron League Division Three game in Exeter was one of a number of matches that were called off on Friday!

The only local games that were shown as still on late Saturday morning on the Devon and Exeter League website (www.defleague.co.uk) were the Premier Division game at the Furzebrake, Beer, where the Fishermen host Witheridge - the Furzebrake so often able to stage football when everywhere else is too soggy!

The Division Two games at Honiton (Reserves versus Bow AAC), Axminster Town (Reserves v Uplowman) and at Tipton St John, where Halwill play the opposition.

Other games in East Devon that remain ‘on’ are at Millwey Rise, Exmouth Town thirds, Feniton and Honiton (both second team games), Lympstone, Cranbrook (playing at Broadclyst) and Colyton. All Macron League games no kick-off at 3pm.

