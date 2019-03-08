Sunday's local football round-up - Defeat for Hippos Tigers; wins for Upottery & Beer

Action from Sidmouth Town's 3-1 defeat against Millford. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

It was not a good day for the three East Devon-based teams that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East for they all lost!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town went down 1-0 at Ivybridge; Honiton Town were beaten 2-0 at home by 10-man Bovey Tracey and Sidmouth Town lost 3-1 at home to table-topping and unbeaten Millbrook. Jack Hatswell scored the Town goal early in the second half.

Ottery St Mary are celebrating their first win of the Scott Richards Devon League South & East division, beating Plymouth Argyle FITC 2-0 at Washbrook Meadow.

Jordan Wilkinson and Sam Pyne, the latter a product of the Ottery Under-18 team, were the Ottery goal scorers.

In the North & East Division, Budleigh Salterton ended a Devon League North & East early season run of five straight defeats with their second success of the term, winning 5-2 at a Clyst Rovers side that is one of three teams in the division yet to register a point.

Clyst Valley have now played six games and lost the lot while Bovey Tracey Reserves and Witheridge have both lost all six of their early season outings.

Budleigh's win lifts them to 10th in the table - make sure of a copy of the Exmouth Journal (out next on Wednesday, September 11) for a match report and post match comment.

In the days other Devon League North & East matches; Alphington and Topsham Town shared six goals, Liverton United won 3-2 at Bovey Tracey Reserves, Exwick Villa beat Chudleigh 4-2, Newtown were 2-0 winners over Braunton, St Martin's beat University 4-1 at Teignmouth were 2-1 winners over Witheridge.

In local Macron Devon & Exeter League football on the first Saturday of September it was cup competitions that took centre stage.

In the East Devon Senior Cup Beer Albion continued their fine start to the new season with a 4-1 home win over Exeter-based Winchester.

Upottery were emphatic 3-0 winners in their Glebe Park East Devon derby meeting with Feniton and Lyme Regis edged out a battling Lympstone, beating the Lympets by then odd goal in five.

In the Bill Slee Cup there was a 2-0 win for Beer Albion Reserves over hosts Upottery Reserves while Axmouth United were edged out of the same competition, beaten 2-1 at home by Lyme Regis Reserves.

In another Bill Slee East Devon derby meeting, Feniton Reserves were 2-0 winners over Dunkeswell Rovers and Millwey Rise made progress, beating Central 4-3.

In the Football Express Cup, Awliscombe went out, beaten 3-1 at home by Witheridge, but Farway United made progress with a 3-0 home win over Chagford..

In the Geary Cup, Millwey Rise Reserves were beaten 4-1 at Newton St Cyres Reserves.

There was a limited programme of Macron League games with top billing the Premier Division game at Seaton Town where the home side exacted sweet revenge over a Sidmouth Town Reserve team that had beaten them seven days before at Manstone Lane, seeing the visitors off to the tune of a 4-0 score line. In another top flight game Colyton shared four goals with hosts Kentisbeare.

In Division Two Honiton Town Reserves went down 6-2 at Halwill. In Division Four, Colyton Reserves were beaten 5-1 at Culm United.

Offwell Rangers march on at the top of Division Six after a third successive win, this one a 6-0 home thumping of Silverton.