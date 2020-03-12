Tigers are the best supported East Devon team in the SWP League

The Axminster Town players sharing a laugh before the second half during Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Axminster Town have the highest average league attendance of any East Devon team.

With an average of 79.36 fans per game, the Tigers are the overall 8th best team in the South West Peninsula League Premier East division.

Local rivals Honiton Town attract an average of 59.33 fans per game while Sidmouth Town draw 64.84 fans per game.

The Vikings can boast the highest attendance of the three having welcomed 171 fans in their game against Axminster. Sidmouth's tally is the fifth overall highest in the division.

The Tigers' highest of the season was 136 during their derby against Honiton while 115 spectators saw the two teams contest the reserve fixture.

Honiton have the overall fifth lowest attendance of a single game when 33 fans watched their game against Dartmouth. Sidmouth are marginally better on 36 while Axminster's lowest is 43.

The Tigers have drawn a total of 873 fans across their 11 games while Sidmouth have seen 713 in the same period. Honiton have welcomed 534 in nine games which is the third lowest in the division.

At the top of the table are North Devon side Ilfracombe Town who have seen 2,059 fans across their 16 games.

That gives them an average of 128.69, more than 20 more than next best Holsworthy.

The smallest crowds of the season can be found at Plymouth Marjon with an average of 37.25.