Axminster Town set for Ilfracombe Town test

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2020

Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town preview

Archant

The Tigers welcome one of the league's title-chasers in this weekend's South West Peninsula League Premier East clash.

Ilfracombe Town are currently second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Brixham having played two games fewer.

Last weekend they produced a dominant 3-0 victory over Millbrook and are in fifth in the form table when looking at the previous five games.

However, their most recent away trip saw them beaten 3-1 by fellow high-flyers Ivybridge Town on February 8.

Axminster, meanwhile, are in inconsistent form having won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three games.

Their most recent game was a morale-boosting victory over Brixham but by the time of Saturday's kick off they will have gone three weeks without kicking a ball.

Axminster and Ilfracombe last met in November when the Bluebirds won 4-1 at Marlborough Park.

The Tigers will be hoping to enact revenge this weekend especially considering they have not been beaten at Tiger Way since October.

If Axminster do pick up maximum points on Saturday they could move up to 13th depending on results while Ilfracombe will move top if they win or draw and Brixham lose to Millbrook.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm on March 14 at Tiger Way

