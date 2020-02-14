Axminster Town and Honiton Town's Saturday games postponed

Neither Axminster nor Honiton will be playing this weekend as the wet weather continues.

Under the severe weather protocol, clubs are allowed to postpone fixtures ahead of the day of the game and without the requirement of a referee's inspection.

The South West Peninsula League Premier East announced that both Axminster's home tie against Ivybridge Town and Honiton's trip to Bovey Tracey are two of the games to be called off on Friday (February 14) evening.

