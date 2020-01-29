Taylor and Wilkinson net as Cranbrook see off Feniton

Archant

Cranbrook bounced back from the previous weekend's disappointment to defeat an in-form Feniton Reserves 3-0 at the Cranbrook Education Campus in a Macron League Division Four meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin tweaked his side, making changes in the back four and the move paid dividends as the team responded to their managers prompting.

In a 'new look' back line, Fraser Browning was at right back, Jon Elstone was joined in the centre back pairing by the veteran Ric Carpenter, who is more often seen in the heart of the team's midfield, and Steve Davey, who had missed the week before with injury, was at left back. Behind the 'four' was young goalkeeper Lewis Densham and the back line did their job well, bagging a richly deserved clean sheet.

Jordan Wilkinson and Tom Taylor set each other up for the goals that saw the side lead 2-0 at half-time and the pair combined again in the second half with Wilkinson the provider and Taylor the scorer for the third and final goal.

The Cranbrook boss said: "To be fair, I am led to believe that Fenton were light of a couple of their regulars, but we did what we had to do.

"The back line changes worked and we restricted them [Feniton] to having just a couple of 'chances' while, at the other end of the pitch, we were busy and creative."

He continued: "We were a little sluggish at the start of the second half and that was not good to see, but once we got ourselves going again after the break we controlled the game well.

"We did create a number of other chances over and above the three goals we did score, but a combination of erratic finishing and poor decision making led to us being restricted to the three goals."

He added: "That said, I am happy with the overall, performance. We did have what I felt were 'very good' shouts for penalties too, but I have to be satisfied with a 3-0 score line and it is always good to keep a clean sheet."

On Saturday (February 1), Cranbrook are again in league action when they journey across to Mid Devon to meet Sampford Peverell (2.15pm).