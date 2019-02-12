Advanced search

Teenager Mikey Sayers nets late winner for Millwey Rise Reserves

PUBLISHED: 08:08 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 22 February 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Millwey Rise second team were severely depleted with no fewer than eight regular team members called up to help the club’s first team and so their 3-2 win at Honiton thirds really was a result to savour for all concerned, writes Dick Sturch.

Millwey took a second-minute lead through Tim Phillips only for the home side to level eight minutes later.

The first half saw one more goal and it came when Matt Rockett bundled a corner kick across the line to send Millwey into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Honiton levelled for the second time midway through the second half. However, it was no more than Rise deserved when, with five minutes remaining, 16-year-old Mikey Sayers netted what proved to be the winner.

Youngsters Dan Rowe, Ben Webb, Mikey Sayers and debut-making Finlay Cox all impressed in a terrific team performance.

On Saturday (February 23) Millwey Rise second team travel to Tedburn St Mary Reserves (3pm).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

