Ten-man Dunks go down to day one defeat at Clyst Valley

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

A depleted Dunkeswell Rovers side went down 4-1 on their visit to Clyst Rovers Reserves on matchday one of the new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign.

Josh Cann scored the Dunks goal on an otherwise unforgettable afternoon for the side.

Hindered before kick-off by the absence of as many as six regulars owing to work and injury, the Dunks then lost Ben Kidson to a red card and were forced to play out the rest of the game with 10 men!

There were some positives to be taken by Dunks.

A big one was the spirited showing the 10-men gave and also the performance of Dan Stapleton, who stepped in to keep goal and, but for his super show, the final margin of defeat would have been even greater while Josh Cann scored a fine goal.

The Meads Builders Man of the Match award went to glovesman Stapleton.

This Saturday (September 26), the Dunks host Otterton at Green Lane (3pm).

