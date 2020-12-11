Otters share six-goal classic at Sidmouth

Football Archant

Entertainment in the Devon and Exeter League

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upottery drew a classic at Sidmouth Town Reserves in the return to action for the Devon & Exeter League.

Upottery endured a difficult start, with Caleb Freemantle leaving the pitch for lengthy treatment to a cut lip.

When he did return, the Otters were under pressure from the Vikings and Sidmouth grabbed the lead from a set-piece. Upottery had several chances but were unable to find a reply, then in a sucker punch, Sidmouth managed to double their lead from another set piece.

At half time and 2-0 down, the introduction of fresh legs and a shuffle around of the players saw a real change in the team, and it was no more than Upottery deserved when Owen McCreadie-Taylor found himself in space to play the ball to Blake Freemantle who fired Upottery back in the game.

Some great link up play from Josh Warren and Luke Nicklin found Ash Munt, who was upended in the area, and duly awarded a penalty converted by Blake Freemantle to get the score on to an even keel. The Otters soon won another penalty, this time converted by Luke Phillips. Deep into injury time, Sidmouth were awarded a corner and, although Kieran Conway in goal got a hand to the ball, it fell to a Sidmouth player who scored the equaliser,

It was the same scoreline for Millwey Rise Reserves at HT Dons. It was the hosts who struck first when ‘Rise’ were down to ten men with James Morgan off the pitch being treated for an unusual, but uncomfortable injury, ‘mud in his eye.’ This spurred Millwey on and they got back in the game soon after when Jack Bennett fired a low drive into the bottom corner of the net. Dons once more surprised the ‘Rise’ defence by scoring courtesy of another quick throw-in and went in at half time leading 2-1. At the Start of the second period Millwey looked a totally different team attacking right from the start and quickly equalised from a tremendous Sam Burke free kick. Millwey’s Manager Terry Male then made formation changes, not once but twice in an attempt to grab the winning goal and it looked as though he had succeeded when Luke Thurlow scored. The turning point came 3 minutes into injury time after Leon Finbow made a fantastic block but from the resulting corner Millwey failed to clear their lines and HT Dons snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat.