Tigers and Hippos away - big local games at Upottery and Beer

Goal! Archant

On a busy Saturday of local football across East Devon, there’s action in the FA Vase, the South West Peninsula League, the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League and it’s also day one of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

Axminster Town travel to Launceston in pursuit of FA Vase glory.

Honiton Town are in action up in North Devon where they will look to complete a quick-fire league ‘double’ over a Holsworthy side they beat 2-1 at Mountbatten Park just two Saturday’s ago.

Top billing in terms of the new Joma Devon & Exeter League season goes to the Premier East game at Beer Albion where Feniton are the visitors and, in another top flight game, Upottery entertain Kentisbeare.

In Division One East, Honiton Town Reserves entertain Beer Reserves at Mountbatten Park while, in Division Two East, Millwey Rise host East Budleigh Reserves. In the same division, Axminster Town Reserves travel into Exeter to meet Pinhoe, Feniton Reserves visit Bishop Blaize and Colyton travel to Sidmouth Town thirds.

In Division Three East, Awliscombe host Upottery Reserves while Farway United are in action in Exeter against Winchester while Offwell Rangers are also away, they visit AFC Exe.

In Division Four East, Seaton Town Reserves entertain Sidmouth Town Fourths.