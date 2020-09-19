Advanced search

Tigers and Hippos away - big local games at Upottery and Beer

PUBLISHED: 10:48 19 September 2020

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

On a busy Saturday of local football across East Devon, there’s action in the FA Vase, the South West Peninsula League, the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League and it’s also day one of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

Axminster Town travel to Launceston in pursuit of FA Vase glory.

Honiton Town are in action up in North Devon where they will look to complete a quick-fire league ‘double’ over a Holsworthy side they beat 2-1 at Mountbatten Park just two Saturday’s ago.

Top billing in terms of the new Joma Devon & Exeter League season goes to the Premier East game at Beer Albion where Feniton are the visitors and, in another top flight game, Upottery entertain Kentisbeare.

In Division One East, Honiton Town Reserves entertain Beer Reserves at Mountbatten Park while, in Division Two East, Millwey Rise host East Budleigh Reserves. In the same division, Axminster Town Reserves travel into Exeter to meet Pinhoe, Feniton Reserves visit Bishop Blaize and Colyton travel to Sidmouth Town thirds.

In Division Three East, Awliscombe host Upottery Reserves while Farway United are in action in Exeter against Winchester while Offwell Rangers are also away, they visit AFC Exe.

In Division Four East, Seaton Town Reserves entertain Sidmouth Town Fourths.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

Sports Quiz header

Tigers and Hippos away - big local games at Upottery and Beer

Goal!

Monkton hotel set to close

Court Hall in Monkton which is set to close. Picture: Contributed

Aldi plans to open a store in Axminster as part of carpet factory mixed development

Plans have been revealed to build an Aldi store on carpet factory land at Axminster. Picture:Axminster Carpets

Axminster New Youth Club set to return next week

Axminster New Youth Club will be back in operation at the town's Pippins Community Centre soon. Picture Chris Carson