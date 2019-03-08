Tigers complete pre-season with clean sheet home win

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY. Archant

Axminster Town completed their competitive pre-season action with a 1-0 Tiger Way success against Newton Abbot 66.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Pinder scored the only goal of the game, netting from the penalty spot after strike partner Richard Hebditch had been felled.

After the match, Town joint manager Josh Stunell said: "It was a good workout and a real plus was the fact we kept a clean sheet. If I am honest then I'd have to say we did not learn too much, but then we did have six missing from the previous game, the 1-1 draw with Exmouth Town."

Stunell continued: "That's it now in terms of warm-up action. We will have the lads in for training twice this week and then give them the weekend off ready for that season's opener next midweek at Sidmouth.

"It is so important that we hit the ground running and make a good fast start to the new league campaign."

Speaking about the season ahead, Stunell says: "It's all very exciting as we are going to be taking on new clubs and it is going to be very interesting to see which teams are the challenging ones. We certainly have everything in place to give us the best chance of being one of those challenging sides, but we are under no illusions as to just how much of a challenge it is going to be."

He added: "It's been a good pre-season and I really do feel that we have arguably never been in better shape as a team heading into a new campaign. Johnny (fellow joint-manager Johnny Hurford) and I are delighted with how the new lads have settled in and it's a luxury for us to be able to know what our best starting team is ahead of the new season.

"Yes, we have good grounds for optimism about the new campaign."

Town will wear their new kit in the opening match; the new Tigers first team strip will have Recycling Centre Axminster on the front of the shirts after the local business was drawn out first in a shirt sponsorship draw.

Axminster Town ladies were also in action at the weekend and they were impressive 5-0 winners of a pre-season meeting with Cullompton Rangers.

Louise Wyatt scored four times and the other Town goal came from Maddie Carter.