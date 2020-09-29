Tigers edged out at Torpoint as the games come thick and fast ahead of FA Vase test

Axminster Town player Reece McCabe in action. Picture; SRAHA MCCABE Archant

Axminster Town were edged out 2-1 on their visit to Torpoint for their latest South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Action from an Axminster Town home game. Picture: SRAHA MCCABE Action from an Axminster Town home game. Picture: SRAHA MCCABE

The Tigers, who had trailed 2-0, got a goal back through Luke Finn in the second half and then threw ‘the kitchen sink’ at the Cornish side, but were unable to find a second goal and there was palpable relief from home quarters when the final whistle was blown.

Town boss Josh Stunell said: “To the casual observer it’s a case of ‘another Town defeat’, but as I told the lads post-match at Torpoint we really are not playing badly.

“It’s very much the case of ‘fine margins’ with our performances and results. Take the Torpoint game and once again we have gifted two goals through individual errors. Not for the first time we have waited to be a goal down before settling into a contest and waking up to the fact that we are fully deserving of being on the same pitch as the opposition team.”

He continued: “We are a young side, but that’s not an excuse. No! We have plenty of quality in our ranks, irrespective of age and experience and I firmly believe we are a lot better than five defeats from six starts would indicate.

“Indeed, the lads have been told that if they repeat the 90 minutes, they served up at Torpoint, albeit without the daft individual errors, then they will go on and enjoy a very good season.

“It’s small detail and a matter of inner belief.”

Town have two home games in quick succession with Wednesday night’s Tiger Way visit of Newton Abbot Spurs followed on Saturday (October 3) by a visit from Ilfracombe Town.

Then, next Wednesday, there’s a trip to Brixham before an FA Vase home meeting with Western League outfit Clevedon Town on October 10.

The Tigers boss says: “The games are coming thick and fast but, as I have told the lads, I’d rather we had them coming every few days and against quality opposition because it sharpens the mind. There’s no such thing as ’an easy game’ at this level, but we are good enough not only to be competitive, but to also be successful.”