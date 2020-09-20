Tigers make big Joma League statement with huge win in Exeter

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC Archant

Axminster Town Reserves made a powerful start to their Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East campaign with a 10-0 win at Pinhoe.

The Tigers’ second team, managed by Dan Prettejohn who last season was in charge of Premier Division outfit Upottery, has put together a formidable side and the club did appeal the decision by the league to place them in the division they are playing in this season.

That appeal was dismissed, but, based on their opening game result, it may well prove that this Tigers team is far too strong for the other teams they will face during the league campaign!.

Ryan Vickery scored a hat-trick while both Sam Winslade and Jamie Girton scored twice and there were single goals from Jon Lambert, Mark Tucker and Charlie Wilson.

On Saturday (September 26), the Town second string are in home action with a local derby against Millwey Rise (3pm).