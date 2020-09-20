Advanced search

Tigers make big Joma League statement with huge win in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 11:49 20 September 2020

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC

Archant

Axminster Town Reserves made a powerful start to their Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East campaign with a 10-0 win at Pinhoe.

The Tigers’ second team, managed by Dan Prettejohn who last season was in charge of Premier Division outfit Upottery, has put together a formidable side and the club did appeal the decision by the league to place them in the division they are playing in this season.

That appeal was dismissed, but, based on their opening game result, it may well prove that this Tigers team is far too strong for the other teams they will face during the league campaign!.

Ryan Vickery scored a hat-trick while both Sam Winslade and Jamie Girton scored twice and there were single goals from Jon Lambert, Mark Tucker and Charlie Wilson.

On Saturday (September 26), the Town second string are in home action with a local derby against Millwey Rise (3pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tigers make big Joma League statement with huge win in Exeter

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC

SWP League issue a ‘Coronavirus pandemic appeal’ to member clubs

Fibre internet to be introduced to Honiton

Jurassic Fibre CEO and founder Michael Maltby, SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, construction project manager Craig Vickers and director of construction Steve Osborne Picture: Jurassic Fibre

Budleigh sailor Ben Cornish swaps Olympic dream for a place in the coveted Americas Cup

The INEOS boat being put through its paces ahead of the 2021 Americas Cup being held in New Zealand. Picture: BEN CORNISH

Axminster Town and Honiton Town both net away wins on a Super Saturday for East Devon clubs

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC