Tigers mauled at Bovey Tracey – now for a midweek visit to Elmore!

Axminster Towns Nathan Antat after scoring at Bovey Tracey with team mate Tony Pinder.

Axminster Town suffered something of a mauling when they were beaten 6-2 on their visit to title-chasing Bovey Tracey.

Axminster Town players Darren Hutching.

Town joint boss Josh Stunell pulled no punches post match when he said: “We badly let ourselves down. The travelling faithful rightly deserve better than the abysmal offering they were served up with on Saturday at Bovey Tracey.

“Let’s be clear, Johnny (joint manager Johnny Hurford) and myself simply will not tolerate performances like the one we witnessed on Saturday.”

He continued: “To wear an Axminster Town shirt, the minimum requirement is to work hard, but that component was sadly lacking at Bovey.

“On the whole the lads this season have been terrific and a joy to work with; however, they know that in this game, they let themselves down.

“We need to quickly dust ourselves down and put it right tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at Elmore.”

In a bright start to the game, Bovey were quickly onto the front foot and goals from Josh Moore and Owen Stockton gave them a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Two became three when, seven minutes before the break, Ollie Aplin effectively ended the match as a contest, scoring the third Bovey goal.

The Tigers’ management team rang the changes during the break, with Nathan Antat and Charley Skilton starting the second half and Darren Hutchings was sent on after 60 minutes.

Town did show some improvement after the break, but fell further behind to a 60th minute goal from home striker Sean Finch. Five minutes later Finch made it 5-0 with his second goal. The Tigers rallied and did look a much tidier outfit over the final 20 minutes, but by then the damage had been done!

Goals from Nathan Antat and Tony Pinder reduced the arrears, but Bovey had the final say, netting a sixth three minutes from time.

Stunell says of the game at Elmore: “We certainly expect to see a reaction from the team at Horsdon Park.”