Tigers missing captain Peach for the visit of Stoke Gabriel

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Axminster Town travel to Stoke Gabriel on Saturday as they begin a period that will see the Tigers play 14 games over the final 49 days of the season.

Town boss Josh Stunell says: "This season has certainly been a wet one, but, from our side of things, we play in a league that is so well run that we are really not that far adrift in terms of games to play."

He continued: "Let's face it, we train each midweek, so it's no hardship to play a game instead of train and, having a run of Saturday, midweek and Saturday fixtures does give clubs the opportunity to build up momentum."

After Saturday's visit of Stoke Gabriel is the first of six home games in the next seven league outings for the Tigers.

The Town boss says: "Playing so many games on the spin at home can only be good. All we need now is to make sure we have good, consistent availability throughout the closing seven weeks and then, just as we showed against Brixham in our last outing, we really can be a match for any team in the division."

In the next seven games, Town entertain Stoke Gabriel and Dartmouth (March 18) then travel to Brixham (March 21) before a run of home games, taking on Ivybridge (March 25), Torpoint (April 1), Bovey Tracey (April 20) and Holsworthy (April 22).

The Town manager says: "A run of home games can do wonders for all things Axminster Town. It's a real chance for us to get some momentum going, put some points in the bank and also for the club to be able to maximise income streams."

As for what is left for the Tigers over the final seven weeks of the 2019/20 season, the Tigers chief says: "I'm not of those coaches who advocates a home 'fortress'. No, for me, it's more about consistency of performance and taking each game as it comes on its individual merits with regard to what sort of side we can field and what style of play is presented before us by the opposition."

For Saturday's Tiger Way meeting with Stoke Gabriel (3pm), Town are set to be at full strength with one notable exception and that is they will be without the holidaying Dan Peach.