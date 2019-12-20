Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway: Preview

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town host the Toolstation Western League Match of the Day on Saturday (December 21) when they welcome Plymouth Parkway (3pm).

This will be the third meeting between the teams with parkway winning the early season league meeting in Plymouth 1-0 while Town won the Les Phillips Cup tie that was played as recently as December 4. In that game, Town were 4-1 winners and Parkway ended the game with eight men after picking up no fewer than a three red cards!

Town are again running a matchday Bar Promotion which will run from 12.15pm until 2pm while the Southern Road club house is showing the Everton versus Arsenal game on the big screen.

All draught beer, cider and lager is set to be £2.50 a pint.

The Southern Road gate will be open from 1.15pm (entry to the ground before that is via the clubhouse).

The usual matchday entrance fees apply with adults at £6 and concessions are £4 while Uneder-16 and member of the armed forces, the latter on production of relevant ID, admitted free.

The club are also keen to let supporters know that the donation box will also be at the Southern Road main gate on Saturday for donations to the Operation Exmouth Community Larder scheme that Town are running throughout the month of December.

There's also action for the Town Reserves who have a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon league North & East game at Liverton United (2.15).

The third team game has already fallen foul of the weather.

The Town U16s are also in Saturday action (weather permitting) when they entertain Alphington at Warren View (9.45am).

Looking further ahead to the Boxing Day action and Town host Buckland Athletic with the game kicking off at 1pm. The club and ground gates will be open from noon and the club are running a Boxing Day Bar promotion with a pasty and a pint on offer for £5.

There's also Boxing Day action for the Town Reserves who make the short trip across to Greenway Lane, Budleigh for a Devon league derby with the Robins (11am).

Town are also in league action on the final Saturday of the year (December 28) when they are due to travel to Street (3pm).