Tratt-Skinner strike completes terrific Upottery Reserves comeback

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery Reserves inflicted only a third defeat of the Macron League Division Five season on Exmouth Spartans and also boosted their own hopes of landing the top honour as they beat the table-toppers 3-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What made the victory all the more impressive was the fact that Upottery had fallen two goals down inside the first five minutes of the game.

Upottery made the trip across East Devon in confident mood after they had thrashed Cranbrook 5-1 in their previous outing.

Trailing to those two early goals, Upottery eventually settled into the game and a terrific finish from Ashley Munt halved the deficit.

Spartans are a confident outfit themselves and it needed some excellent goalkeeping from Adam Pulman – and a superb goal-line clearance from Dean Sluman – to ensure that, when half-time arrived, Upottery were just one goal in arrears.

The second half began with Upottery quickly imposing themselves on the proceedings and parity was restored with a Brett Sellick goal.

The winning goal owed much to the skills of Cody Tratt-Skinner as he completed a clever lobbed finish up and over the home glovesman to seal his side a deserved success.

The match official opted for Upottery’s Jake Sellick as the Man of the Match, while the Upottery travelling supporters were impressed with the shift from Matt Frost.