Two new clubs join the Devon & Exeter Football League

PUBLISHED: 12:45 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 27 June 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

The Devon & Exeter League 2020 AGM was, like so much this year across the sporting divide, an unusual event given the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s meeting was a virtual one and it resulted in two teams announcing their withdrawal from the league.

Cronies have departed, though the one-time Exeter-based side who then played out of the Coronation Field home of Topsham Town, have re-emerged as Ottery St Mary with the former Cronies manager and almost his entire squad now on the books at Washbrook Meadow, Ottery St Mary.

The only other team to depart are another Exeter-based outfit, Royal Oak, while new clubs coming into the league are Dolton Rangers and Falcons FC.

Dolton have never previously been in the Exeter League, but the team, who are a village outfit from near to Torrington in North Devon, have for many years had a team in the North Devon League.

Falcons are a completely new outfit and they will be based at Uplowman in Mid Devon.

In addition to the two new clubs, other new outfits who will play in the league in the 2020/21 campaign are: Axminster Town Reserves, Beacon Knights, Bickleigh, Morchard Bishop and South Zeal United.

Five clubs have also entered another team: North Tawton Res, Ottery St Mary Res, Thorverton Res, Whipton & Pinhoe Res and Winchester Thirds.

It does also seem as if one other team will not be in the league next season and that is Okehampton Argyle, who have been accepted into the Devon League.

All clubs have been notified of the AGM findings and will soon learn what divisions teams will play in.

However, until a date for starting the new season is released nothing can be constituted.

All clubs will be sent an email from league secretary Neil Anthony asking them to provide updated details for the league website.

