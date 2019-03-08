Under-strength Millwey Rise well beaten in league opener

Archant

The new season started a week too early for Millwey Rise who were without six regulars for their opening Macron League game that saw them beaten 7-1 by visiting Central, writes Dick Sturch.

Influential player-manager Sam Dibbling was in Holland where his son was playing in a youth competition; others were enjoying a previously arranged 'stag' weekend and young glovesman Tommy Donnan, was out injured.

It all meant 'Daz' Whitehouse, one of thee management trio, and a number of peripheral players completing the team which, together with the heat, proved too much for a re-arranged Rise side against a forceful visiting side. Central began at high-tempo, but Rise fashioned the first chance with a Whitehouse effort going just wide before, at the other end of the pitch, Rise goalkeeper Kieron Downton made a smart save before a needless penalty was conceded, and netted, to give Central the lead. Millwey went close with a free-kick, awarded after a Central striker was 'sin binned' for protesting a foul, but minutes later a second goal was conceded. Leo Maguire got a goal back on 30 minutes before, at the other end of the pitch, glovesman Downton and Haydn Lewis combined to deny Central a third. As the break approached veteran Whitehouse had to give way to Rossi Constantini.

Two minutes into the second half Central added to their score direct from a corner. Millwey were forced into another change when Toby Thorne went off injured and was replace by JP Harris. Central further increased their lead direct from a free kick quickly followed by a shot into the far corner that Downton no chance. A sixth goal was added when a Central forward was allowed to tip-toe past a stationary Millwey defence and the final goal was another header direct from a corner. Overall then, a disappointing display from a depleted Millwey Rise. The home Man of the Match award went to Steve Wooloff for his sheer industry all over the pitch. This Saturday (August 31), Rise are away at Culm United and the second team also play, launching their season at home to Tedburn St. Mary (3pm).