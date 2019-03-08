Upottery and Feniton in home midweek league action

Feniton and Upottery both begin their respective Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division campaign with Tuesday (August 20) night action.

Upottery entertain Colyton at Glebe Park while Feniton are in Acland Park action against visiting Kentisbeare. Both matches kick-off at 6.30pm.

The Macron League got underway on Saturday with six matches played in the Premier Division.

In terms of the East Devon based teams playing in the top flight; Beer Albion were 3-2 winners at Hatherleigh where they were 2-0 down before two goals from Giles Basson and one from Alex Hunt gave them the points.

Colyton went down 2-0 at Lapford where they ended the game with nine men and Seaton Town were thumped 9-2 at home by Okehampton Argyle.

Sidmouth Town Reserves were another side to suffer a heavy home defeat, the Manstone Lane side were beaten 5-1 by Bampton. Topsham-based Cronies were 2-1 home winners over Whipton & Pinhoe while, in the other top flight game played on the opening day, Lyme Regis thrashed Chagford 6-0.