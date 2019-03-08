Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Upottery announce pre-season fixture opposition and dates

PUBLISHED: 19:43 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 07 July 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Upottery get their competitive pre-season action underway this week with a Friday night Glebe Park meeting with Honiton Town.

Upottery, who will be playing in what is a 'new look' Devon and Exeter League Premier Division, have five more friendlies after Fridays meeting with Firewatch Devon League Honiton Town (6.45pm).

Seven days later, on July 19, the villagers entertain Staplegrove and the following Friday (July 26) Upottery travel to meet Combe St Nicholas.

On August 1st, the villagers entertain Exmouth Town Reserves at Glebe Park and they then host Alphington before they wrap up their pre-season schedule with another attractive home game, an August 14 Glebe Park meeting with Axminster Town.

Upottery Reserves have also announced three pre-season friendlies and have a date set aside which they hope to find a fourth opponent to fill.

The Upottery second team begin their competitive action with a July 24 home game with Topsham Town and then, a week later, they host Awliscombe. August 6, remains open and the club hope to find opposition to fill that date and, as things stand, their final warm-up game is another home match with the visitors on August 13 being Ilminster.

Most Read

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Queues on busy Honiton A-road as car overturns - one injured

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Cranbrook Festival - the best yet!

Reverend Lythan Nevard with local children at the festival. Picture: Philippa Davies

Most Read

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Queues on busy Honiton A-road as car overturns - one injured

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Cranbrook Festival - the best yet!

Reverend Lythan Nevard with local children at the festival. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Upottery announce pre-season fixture opposition and dates

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Shute Priamary School footballers impress

Shute Primary School football team who defeated Kilmington 4-2 in an entertaining match. Picture SHUTE PRIMARY SCHOOL.

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Businesses back Sidmouth Repair Café

IT expert Al Findlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists