Upottery announce pre-season fixture opposition and dates

Upottery get their competitive pre-season action underway this week with a Friday night Glebe Park meeting with Honiton Town.

Upottery, who will be playing in what is a 'new look' Devon and Exeter League Premier Division, have five more friendlies after Fridays meeting with Firewatch Devon League Honiton Town (6.45pm).

Seven days later, on July 19, the villagers entertain Staplegrove and the following Friday (July 26) Upottery travel to meet Combe St Nicholas.

On August 1st, the villagers entertain Exmouth Town Reserves at Glebe Park and they then host Alphington before they wrap up their pre-season schedule with another attractive home game, an August 14 Glebe Park meeting with Axminster Town.

Upottery Reserves have also announced three pre-season friendlies and have a date set aside which they hope to find a fourth opponent to fill.

The Upottery second team begin their competitive action with a July 24 home game with Topsham Town and then, a week later, they host Awliscombe. August 6, remains open and the club hope to find opposition to fill that date and, as things stand, their final warm-up game is another home match with the visitors on August 13 being Ilminster.