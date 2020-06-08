Advanced search

Upottery appoint Alex McCreadie-Taylor as their new first team manager

PUBLISHED: 16:09 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 June 2020

Photograph of Upottery 2nd team in their new kit sponsored by Otter Brewery taken shortly before their 2-1 win Upottery Reserves in their new kit sponsored by the Otter Brewery. The team wore the kit in their latest home game, the 2-1 win over Awlicombe. Back row (left to right) Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor, Lewis Arscott, Brad Morris, Jamie Westwood, Jake Welch, Matt Frost, Dean Sluman, Will Stevens. Front row (left to right) Gavin Richards, Ashley Munt, Harry Leisk, Adam Retter (capt), Olly Cramer, Dan Ingram, Brett Sellick. Missing from the team photo is Phil Derryman. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Football Club will have a new manager in the technical area when the 2020/21 Macron Devon & Exeter League campaign gets underway.

Alex McCreadie-Taylor is the new manager and he takes over from former boss Dan Prettejohn who is now in charge of the Axminster Town Reserve team.

McCreadie-Taylor joined Upottery prior to the 2016 season when appointed as second team manager.

He was extremely successful in the role, leading the Glebe Park men to three promotions, with two divisional titles as well winning both the Geary Cup, and the Golesworthy Cup.

The new man in charge had a season ‘out of the game’ last term, but is now ready for a new challenge.

He says: “I must admit that when I was first contacted about the job of managing the Upottery first team I certainly felt a great deal of apprehension. After all, given the longevity and the great job that Dan [former Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn) did, there were some pretty big shoes to fill!”

He continued: “Dan was a huge part of Upottery Football Club and will most definitely be missed.

“However, I am also really excited by this opportunity and it’s one I intend to give ‘my very best shot at’.

“Clearly there’s a re-building task ahead, but I am delighted that the club’s second team manager Dave Clare is continuing in his role and, from the early discussions we have had, I think we are going to work very well together.

“Upottery has one of the best pitches in the Devon and Exeter League, and the club certainly enjoys wonderful support both from a hard-working and very genuine committee, a superb band of local supporters and the local business community and it is most certainly a club I think players ‘would want to be involved with’.

“I’d love to hear from any prospective new players and would ask that they feel free to get in touch with me on 07964 217992.”

