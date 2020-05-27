Upottery seeking applicants for post of first team manager

Archant

Upottery are looking for a new manager to lead them into the next Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division campaign..

Former boss Dan Prettejohn called time on his spell as Upottery manager just after the 2019/20 season came to a premature end owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and now the Glebe Park club are formally inviting applications for the first team manager vacancy.

The club say ‘ the successful applicant will be supported by a very strong and hardworking committee and assistance from an established Reserves side.’

Experience in management is preferred as is a good knowledge of local players.

Anyone interested in the post is asked to contact club chairman Phil Joyce on 07835 334549.