Upottery seeking applicants for post of first team manager
PUBLISHED: 18:21 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 27 May 2020
Archant
Upottery are looking for a new manager to lead them into the next Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division campaign..
Former boss Dan Prettejohn called time on his spell as Upottery manager just after the 2019/20 season came to a premature end owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and now the Glebe Park club are formally inviting applications for the first team manager vacancy.
The club say ‘ the successful applicant will be supported by a very strong and hardworking committee and assistance from an established Reserves side.’
Experience in management is preferred as is a good knowledge of local players.
Anyone interested in the post is asked to contact club chairman Phil Joyce on 07835 334549.
