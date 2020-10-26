Upottery battle well and take positives from defeat to Colyton

Kieran Conway (left) and Owen McCreadie-Taylor, who shared the Highfield Garage Man of the Match award in Upottery's 5-0 home defeat to Colyton. Picture; UPOTTERY FC Archant

After a week in isolation, Upottery Football Club were back in action, albeit with greatly reduced numbers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As a result of re-arranged fixtures being arranged by the league, it did leave the two Upottery teams missing a number of players owing to a goring injury list and some players having made other arrangements as they had ‘not expected’ there to be a game.

What it all ended up meaning was that a number of second team players were asked to step up and help the senior team while last season’s reserve team manager was got out of his ‘retirement’ to once again don the boots for the cause!

Facing a good Colyton side, Upottery were clearly up against it and they fell behind early on before shipping twice more to trail 3-0 at half-time.

It was not all one-way in the first half for Upottery gave as good as they got for long spells with the only problem for them being that they were unable to find a finish to match promising approach play.

After the break, Upottery grew in confidence.

Substitutions saw the introduction of fresh legs and the Glebe Park men again played some lovely football.

However, two goals in quick succession from Colyton goal midway through the second half effectively ended the game as a contest.

Kieran Conway in goal pulled off some excellent saves - some from his own team mates!

Owen McCreadie-Taylor, who worked tirelessly in midfield, putting in a real shift while Luke Phillips was strong in defence and looked a threat when he was pushed up top.

Adam Crabb had a great game at centre back.

Both Matt Broom and Dom McCreadie-Taylor, who stepped up from the second team, certainly did not look out of place.

Despite the final score, there were plenty of positives for Uppottery to take from the game

The matchday sponsors, Highfield Garage, awarded their Man of the Match to Kieran Conway, and the referee chose Owen McCreadie-Taylor as his ‘star man’ for the Glebe Park team.