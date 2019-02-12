Upottery boss targeting a positive future at Glebe Park

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn is already targeting next season with the aim of his Glebe Park outfit making a full-on challenge for the Macron League Premier Division title.

Upottery 1sts at home to Heavitree Utd 1st team.

Prettejohn, who, by his own admission, has ‘taken his eye off the ball’ at times over the past 18 months, as he has juggled setting up, establishing and running what is a successful village pub business [he is the landlord of the York Inn, Churchinford] and overseeing Upottery’s first team, says: “It’s certainly been tough and I have had my moments when I have wondered if something has to give. I am a passionate football person and I really do not want to let that side of things go, but the business is my livelihood and it needed a great deal of my attention.

“However, now, some 18 months into the pub project, I can see the light in terms of getting re-energized with regard to the football.”

He continued: “We have a good squad of players at Glebe Park and the second team set-up is awesome – and all of that is down to Alex [Alex McCreadie-Taylor] and the good folk he has around him. It’s also a fact that Upottery Football Club has an exceptional committee, packed with hard-working and like-minded people who all share the same vision for the club.

“Earlier this season we suffered at first-team level with what was a dreadful run of availability, but that has improved of late and, on our day, we can field a team to compete with the very best at our current level.”

Upottery decided against applying for higher status [the Football Association is re-structuring from next season with step six very much a target for clubs like Upottery].

Prettejohn says: “Don’t get me wrong, we are as ambitious as the next club, but, equally, we are a club that wants to walk before we can run and we will not rush into things. I do think we need to be looking to step up a level - ‘on merit’ - and that means targeting a really good bid at Macron League Premier Division honours next season and, if that comes off, we’ll take whatever comes our way.”

For now, the current season rumbles on and next on the agenda for Prettejohn and his Upottery side is a midweek (Wednesday) Morrison Bell Cup tie at South West Peninsula League Eastern Division Budleigh Salterton and then, on Saturday (March 2), Upottery are in Glebe Park action staging an East Devon derby with Feniton the opposition for a Macron League top flight game.