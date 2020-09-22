Upottery edged out in opening game at home to Kentisbeare

Upottery lost the opneing game of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign, going down 3-0 at Glebe Park to Kentisbeare.

Upottery manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor has had to form a brand-new team, with Ashley Munt the only player remaining from last season’s squad, and he is currently sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

The first half of the game was played out for much of the time in the middle third of the pitch, but it was the greater experience of Kentisbeare that shone through and they led 1-0 at half-time with a well-worked goal.

The second half saw much more from the home side, but the aggressive approach of the visiting team seemed to throw the Glebe Park men off kilter and, even though the Kents were reduced to 10 men after a red card, it was they who scored two more, one a ‘harsh’ penalty and the second courtesy of an under hit back pass!

The Upottery Man of the Match honours, sponsored by East Devon Removals, was shared between Blake Freemantle and Luke Phillips.

The Upottery boss said post-match: “Although it’s always disappointing to lose a game, I had no illusion we were going to be able to settle into this league easily.

“A whole new team, who all need to get to know each other, and most without experience of playing at this level.

“That said we have a team with a lot of potential, we possibly could do with one or two more experienced players to help the youngsters out, but the attitude and atmosphere at the club has been remarkable. “We now have a week without a game, and will continue to work on things at training, and hope it won’t be too long before we get rewarded for the effort the lads are putting in.”