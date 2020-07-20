Upottery Football Club find a way to make the game not an expense for their players

mhsp week 30 football Nigel Wyatt of the Sidmouth Arms with one of the Glebe Park ground boards.To book a board at the club and indeed. to discuss other sponsorship opportunites at the club contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964 217992. Picture; UPOTTERY FC Archant

In an age where money plays such a big part in the sport of football from the very top of the game right down even to grassroots, it is so refreshing to report on an East Devon football club that are not charging their players a signing on fee nor expecting any match fees from them, writes Steve Birley.

Devon & Exeter League Premier Division Upottery are the cub in question and new boss Alex McCreadie-Taylor explained how this situation came about.

He said: “It’s something that came into play for the first time at the start of last season. The idea was born out of the fact that, with so many clubs in the Premier Division finding funding to ‘reward’ their players, the club was not in a position to do that, but what they felt they could do was not expect any money from the players and for this to act as some form of ‘reward’ to the players for their loyalty in not being lured away for money to play elsewhere and to say thank you for their loyalty.”

He continued: “It was also quickly decided that it would not be right to expect second team players to pay if the first team were not, and so the club adopted a ‘whole club’ policy of players not paying.”

Upottery, who are a village football club, do have a terrific set up at their Glebe Park headquarters and there are a number of opportunities available for local business to get involved with the club.

One such way is through having a board at the ground, something that the village pub, the Sidmouth Arms is a regular supporter of. Indeed, the pub plays a big part in the general well-being of the football club.

McCreadie-Taylor added: “The committee work tirelessly for the club, and have raised funds through quiz nights, race nights, match day refreshments and raffles – all, of course pre the arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic!

“Another factor that has helped us with the general funding has been the Devon & Exeter League’s very generous decision that, as last season was cancelled, they are ‘rolling over’ their usual fees, which obviously is a big help.

“We were also fortunate recently to get financial assistance from the Football Foundation, amongst other football organisations, to help us get work done on the playing surface at Glebe Park.”

If anyone is reading this and would like to get involved with an exceptionally run and progressive village football club then they can contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964217992.