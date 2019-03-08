Advanced search

Upottery get home comforts in 2019/20 Devon Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 19:11 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 14 August 2019

The draw has been made for the first two rounds of the 2019/20 Devon Premier Cup.

In terms of our local sides, Colyton, Seaton Town and Feniton have been drawn away, but Upottery will have home advantage.

Upottery will play in one of the few 1st Round ties when they host Park United for the right to entertain Teignmouth in round two.

Feniton, who have a bye in round one, will travel to Roselands in round two and Colyton will have to overcome first Activate in round one, and then a trip to Paignton Villa to make it into the third round.

The full draw is:

Devon Premier Cup 2nd Round (matches to be played on or before October 12)

Beer Albion or East Allington United v Lapford, Topsham Town v Shamwickshire Rovers or Sidmouth Town, Clyst Valley v Bampton, Waldon Athletic v Beesands Rovers of Ivybridge Town, Hatherleigh Town or Appledore v Braunton, Kentisbeare v Bovey Heavitree United v Millbridge, Chronies or Plymouth Marjon v Newtown, Paignton Villa v Activate or COLYTON, North Molton or Hartland Clovelly v Meadowbrook Athletic, Whipton & Pinhoe or Torbay Police v Plymouth Hope, Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth, Witheridge v Watcombe Wanderers, Alphington v Central Park Rangers, St Martins v University of Exeter, Bere Alston United v Broadmeadow, Ashburton V Buckland Athletic, Bradworthy v Tavistock AFC, Lakeside Athletic v Liverton United, Exwick Villa v Horrabridge Rangers, Signal Box Oak Villa v Totnes & Dartington, Mount Gould v Fremington, Paignton Saints v Newton Abbot Spurs, Plymouth Argyle FITC v Pennycross, Roselands v FENITON, Plymstock United v Kingsteignton Athletic, Saltram Athletic v The Windmill, Ipplepen Athletic v Ottery St Mary, Chudleigh Athletic v SEATON TOWN, Plympton Athletic v Buckfastleigh Rangers or Chagford, Salcombe Town of Newton Abbot 66 v Bocca Seniors and UPOTTERY or Park United v Teignmouth

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

