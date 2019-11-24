Upottery hoping weather improves so they can enjoy some home comforts

For the third time in November a Saturday matchday was hit hard by the weather with only three matches played across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

What's more, some of the re-arranged county cup ties were washed out for a third time and the nock-on effect of that is them being rescheduled again for this coming Saturday (November 30).

Macron League action was only possible at Chard, Hatherleigh and Winkleigh.

The lack of action means that November, with four Saturdays gone and one to come, has seen just 47 matches played over the four weeks and across the nine division's.

In the same period last season, there were 110 games played and the season before that 96 matches were played so this current campaign is certainly currently one of the soggiest to date!

In terms of local teams, Feniton had to call off their home game with Lapford and it means that Fenny have played just one home league game since the middle of September and, frustratingly for the Acland Park men, they are without a scheduled match this coming Saturday and so their next outing will be the following Saturday (December 7) and a home meeting with Lyme Regis and, with both sides currently in the Premier Division top three, that promises to be some contest!

Seaton Town have seen action just three times in the past eight weeks. This Saturday they entertain Cronies in a league fixture.

Upottery have more reason than most to hope for some drier weather this week as they are set to play at their Glebe Park home this Saturday for the first time in nine weeks! It all means that Upottery head into the game against visiting Lapford looking for their first home win since an August 27, 2-1 Glebe Park success against Feniton.

The villagers have played only two games in the past two months and both were away with them being beaten 4-1 at Lapford and 2-0 at Seaton.

Beer Albion travel to Kentisbeare for a Macron League top flight game this Saturday and that will be the Fishermen's first away game since their 1-0 win at Seaton Town on September 28. Beer have had each of their last three away games postponed by the weather.

Colyton have managed to play twice in the month and they are set to travel to Exeter to face University Reserves this weekend for their latest Macron League top flight game. It's the first of two trips in quick succession to the University Sports Ground in Topsham for they are back there on December 14 when they will take on the University first team in a Devon Premier Cup tie.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves have played just once in November and this Saturday they play the first of three successive away games when they make the trip to Mid Devon to meet Uplowman. In the same division, Beer Albion Reserves, who have played just once since October 26, travel to East Budleigh for a top four encounter with the hosts sitting four points and two places better off than the Fishermen though they have played one game more.

In Division Three Dunkeswell Rovers have played just once since October 19 and had three of their last four matches washed out, travel to Axmouth United this Saturday.

Upottery Reserves, who have only played three times since the end of September are in action at University this weekend. The Glebe Park men are seven games into their Division Three season and have yet to taste victory.

Millwey Rise have won seven of their last eight games and climbed to third in the Division Four table travel to meet a St Martins Reserve side that has reached the end of November having only played four league games to date!

Also in Division Four, Feniton Reserves will be hoping the weather improves to enable them to play what would be only their second game in six weeks. Fenny's second team are set to host Cheriton Fitzpaine this Saturday.

In the same division, basement dwellers Colyton Reserves who have played only once since October 12, entertain Bampton Reserves.

In Division Five, Awliscombe have played just five of their 24 league games and they are sitting out another matchday this Saturday! That's also the case for Farway who, to date, have played only three league games!

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers, who have played just once since October 19, are in action this weekend at Dawlish United.