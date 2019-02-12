Upottery in Wednesday night Morrison Bell Cup action at Budleigh Salterton

Upottery warmed up for Wednesday night’s Morrison Bell Cup tie at South West Peninsula League Eastern Division side Budleigh Salterton with a 4-2 Glebe Park success in their Macron League Premier Division East Devon derby meeting with Feniton.

Tom Edwards was the star of the Upottery show with a hat-trick and the other goal was scored by Owen McCreadie.

The win was Upottery’s first at home since a November 17, 2-1 success over Topsham Town. Since then they have suffered defeats to Beer, Colyton and Heavitree and shared four goals with Lyme Regis.

Upottery’s poor form has prevented the villagers from climbing too high in the top flight table, but this latest win has lifted them to sixth spot.

For Feniton, an 11th defeat in 20 league games leaves the Acland Park men sitting fifth bottom with 21 points, eight more than third bottom Seaton Town.

This Saturday (March 9) Upottery host Witheridge while Feniton visit Exwick Villa.

Upottery’s Wednesday night cup tie at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, kicks off at 7.30pm.