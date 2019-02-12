Advanced search

Upottery make Morrison Bell Cup progress with midweek win at Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 14:02 07 March 2019

Upottery 1sts at home to Heavitree Utd 1st team. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1010016. Picture: Terry Ife

Upottery 1sts at home to Heavitree Utd 1st team. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1010016. Picture: Terry Ife

Upottery made progress in the Morrison Bell Cup when they won 2-0 under the Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, floodlights.

Upottery 1sts at home to Heavitree Utd 1st team. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1010001. Picture: Terry IfeUpottery 1sts at home to Heavitree Utd 1st team. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1010001. Picture: Terry Ife

Upottery, who play their football in the Macron Devon and Exeter League, were good value for the victory over their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division hosts.

A first half goal, scored by Jon Lambert, separated the sides at half-time and the cup tie was finally put to bed with 10 minutes remaining by a goal from Joe Jones.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said: “We played well and it was a good all-round performance. So good in fact that when I was asked post match about the Man of the Match performance I really could not come up with an individual and so it had to go to the whole team – and they all deserved it!”

Next up for Upottery is a Macron League game on Saturday (March 9) when they entertain Witheridge at Glebe Park (3pm).

