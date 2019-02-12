Upottery make Morrison Bell Cup progress with midweek win at Budleigh
PUBLISHED: 14:02 07 March 2019
Archant
Upottery made progress in the Morrison Bell Cup when they won 2-0 under the Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, floodlights.
Upottery, who play their football in the Macron Devon and Exeter League, were good value for the victory over their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division hosts.
A first half goal, scored by Jon Lambert, separated the sides at half-time and the cup tie was finally put to bed with 10 minutes remaining by a goal from Joe Jones.
Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said: “We played well and it was a good all-round performance. So good in fact that when I was asked post match about the Man of the Match performance I really could not come up with an individual and so it had to go to the whole team – and they all deserved it!”
Next up for Upottery is a Macron League game on Saturday (March 9) when they entertain Witheridge at Glebe Park (3pm).