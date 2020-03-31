Upottery manager agrees with decision to end the season

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 March 2020

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn feels that the football authorities have got it right with their decision to end the football season for local clubs.

Upottery had just begun to find some form before the season was prematurely ended by the Covid-19 crisis.

He says: “I don’t see what else they could have done. My view on it all is that this is the right decision. Yes, it’s tough on teams flying at the top of their tables and looking odds-on to win trophies, but the bigger picture here is far, far more important.

“Sometimes, things in life really are bigger than the sport we all enjoy with a passion.”

Looking ahead to next season, the Upottery boss says: “It’s anyone’s guess as to when a new season might start, but, when it does, Upottery Football Club will be redy to roll once again.”

The enterprising landlord has also come up with a novel way of helping folk self-isolating by organising a ‘stay at home Race Night’ this coming Sunday (April 5). It all gets underway at 7.30pm and you can find out more on the York Inn Facebook page.

