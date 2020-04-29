Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn brings his nine year stay to an end

Upottery at home to Sidmouth Town Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9966 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery Football Club and manager Dan Prettejohn are parting company after nine years together, following news that the Glebe Park boss has decided now it the best time for him to ‘move on’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has clearly been a well thought out act by Prettejohn who says: “I think this is the right time for us to part company. We have come a long way in the nine years I have been with the club and I can honestly say I have enjoyed every minute of the journey.

“However, all things must come to an end and I think, by making this decision now, at a time when no one is sure, to any degree, just when football will be back, and, indeed, what shape the local game will be in when we do get going again, that this is absolutely the right time for me to step away and let someone else come in and breath new fire and energy into all things Upottery FC.”

Prettejohn left Hemyock nine years ago to make the move to Upottery and it was a switch he found easy to make after initial meetings with the then Upottery chairman Mike Kellow.

He says: “It was an easy move to make as I am ambitious and I saw at Upottery people and opportunities that matched my own way of football thinking.

“Over time Phil [current Upottery chairman Phil Joyce] has been someone I have so enjoyed working with. He is such a genuine football man – and a thoroughly decent human being too – and that makes this decision all the tougher to make.”

He continued: “My time as manager was also blessed with working with a fantastic committee that worked so hard to deliver for the club those superb changing facilities at Glebe Park and arguably the best playing surface and pitch in the area.

“ But, as I have already said, there comes a time when the journey is done and I feel the club and I have reached that point.”

Upottery had started the 2019/20 season with arguably the strongest side Prettejohn had put together and looked, when the campaign began, as if everything was in place for the villagers to challenge for the Macron Devon & Exeter league Premier Division title.

However, there were problems, from a managerial point of view, with player commitment and there was the added problem of a wet mid-season that led to so many games being called off before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the 2019/20 season to a halt.

Prettejohn says: “My managerial woes were no different to those suffered by fellow managers. Player commitment has become issue, certainly at the level we were playing at, but I’d not want that to be seen as a key reason in my decision to leave. No, it really is that I feel now is the right time for someone new to come in and I leave feeling I have given it my all and I go, wishing the club every success for the future.”